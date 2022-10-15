Analysts Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT at $69.67

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Down 1.5 %

TTEC stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TTEC has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $103.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

TTEC Increases Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 370.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TTEC by 151.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after acquiring an additional 271,766 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $10,401,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TTEC by 21.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,509,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.