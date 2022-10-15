Analyzing Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) and Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) and Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Stoke Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.69 million ($1.12) -0.53 Stoke Therapeutics N/A N/A -$85.81 million ($2.56) -4.65

Stoke Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neoleukin Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -45.29% -39.44% Stoke Therapeutics N/A -41.91% -34.72%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Stoke Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Stoke Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Neoleukin Therapeutics and Stoke Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoleukin Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50 Stoke Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,139.58%. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $44.83, indicating a potential upside of 276.43%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than Stoke Therapeutics.

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics beats Stoke Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression. Its lead clinical candidate is STK-001, which is in phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy; and STK-002, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy. It had entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel RNA-based medicines for the treatment of severe and rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases of the central nervous system. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

