Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Update

Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Pond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Pond by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Pond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Pond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Pond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Angel Pond alerts:

Angel Pond Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE POND traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.88. 354,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,291. Angel Pond has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Angel Pond Company Profile

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, enterprise software and cloud computing, and fintech.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Pond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Pond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.