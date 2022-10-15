AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.21 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $562.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

