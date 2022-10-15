AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $562.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

