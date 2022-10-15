AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of several other reports. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $357,482,000 after buying an additional 1,551,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 594,702 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,987,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,342,000 after purchasing an additional 144,387 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after purchasing an additional 352,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124,413 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.