AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.
AU has been the topic of several other reports. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $26.96.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $357,482,000 after buying an additional 1,551,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 594,702 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,987,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,342,000 after purchasing an additional 144,387 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after purchasing an additional 352,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124,413 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.