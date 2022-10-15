Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given New GBX 1,210 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,240 ($14.98) to GBX 1,220 ($14.74) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,122.29.

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF remained flat at $11.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

