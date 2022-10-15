Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AON by 102.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 27.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,546,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $280,471,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

Shares of AON stock opened at $270.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.30. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

