Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0008 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $15.99 million and approximately $884,365.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00081817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00060418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00026088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.