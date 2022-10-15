AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at KeyCorp

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APPF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.67.

AppFolio Stock Down 3.1 %

APPF traded down $3.32 on Friday, hitting $102.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,790. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.51). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total transaction of $1,310,337.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,858,515.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,709.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,858,515.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,793. Company insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AppFolio by 206.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 115.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

