Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

APVO opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.53). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 481.02% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. Analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.