Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

APVO opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.53). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 481.02% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. Analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.