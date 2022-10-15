Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,491 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 34,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $714.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $136.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

