Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 860.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

