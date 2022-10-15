Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ RICK opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $678.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.59. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $70.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.23 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

