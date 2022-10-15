Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,822,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,664,000 after purchasing an additional 114,538 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73,997 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $92.67 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $97.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $322,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,797 shares in the company, valued at $738,453.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.15.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

