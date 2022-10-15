Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,117 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MA traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.05 and a 200-day moving average of $335.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

