Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,212.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 1.8 %

CHDN opened at $195.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

