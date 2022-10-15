Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $305,982.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,998,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,273 over the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.