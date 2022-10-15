Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 376.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:BMY opened at $70.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
