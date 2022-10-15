Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 376.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $70.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.