Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,091 shares of company stock worth $7,383,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

