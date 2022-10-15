Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.88.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $183.06 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

