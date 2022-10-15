Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 211.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.57%. The company had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,824,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 658,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,738,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 182,684 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,668,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 184,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,501,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,807 shares in the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.