Arcblock Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and $3.62 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.96 or 0.27408013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.