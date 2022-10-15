Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 155 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

IVV stock opened at $359.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

