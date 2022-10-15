Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.33.

Ardelyx Trading Down 0.7 %

ARDX stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.92.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 2,594.88% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 138,094 shares of company stock valued at $187,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $2,950,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,095,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,546,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 728,014 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

