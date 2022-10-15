Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.40.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

