Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,000. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 54.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $34,748,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.