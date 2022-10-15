Ark (ARK) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $51.53 million and approximately $885,364.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007163 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005599 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004721 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,850,592 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.