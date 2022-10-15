Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $13,766,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 331,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

