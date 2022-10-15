Artemis Strategic Investment (NASDAQ:ARTE) Shares Down 0.3%

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 82,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTE. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

