Arweave (AR) Price Up 8% This Week

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.67 or 0.00050637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $323.06 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,104.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00567968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00256632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

