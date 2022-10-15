Astar (ASTR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $55.04 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $55.04 million and $3.79 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,264.72 or 0.27504492 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

