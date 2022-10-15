Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATRA. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

ATRA stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.60. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. The business had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $74,622.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,726.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,300 shares of company stock valued at $142,556. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,029,000 after acquiring an additional 671,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after buying an additional 1,949,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after buying an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

