Atlantic Securities Cuts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $165.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price cut by Atlantic Securities from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.22 and its 200 day moving average is $157.52. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.