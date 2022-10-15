Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,702. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after purchasing an additional 728,412 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,150,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

