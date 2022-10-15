Augur Price Hits $6.61 on Top Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $6.61 or 0.00034600 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $72.69 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003157 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.28 or 0.27392719 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010699 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
