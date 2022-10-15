AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AULRF opened at $26.19 on Friday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.
About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (AULRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.