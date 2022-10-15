AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AULRF opened at $26.19 on Friday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

