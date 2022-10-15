Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $178.00

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 178 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.15), with a volume of 31182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.20).

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 207.12. The company has a market capitalization of £140.62 million and a P/E ratio of 458.88.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.