Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AUTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 596 ($7.20) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 689.56 ($8.33).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

LON:AUTO traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 523.60 ($6.33). 2,244,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,872. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 610.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 598.86. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 488.70 ($5.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,013.85.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.