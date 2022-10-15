Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autohome has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Performance

ATHM stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.23. Autohome has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 54.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after buying an additional 941,171 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 69.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,232,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 506,984 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 23.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,714,000 after purchasing an additional 388,772 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $8,606,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $8,396,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.