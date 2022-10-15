Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 20,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 5.1 %

MS opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

