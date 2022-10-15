Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $468,000 in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $929,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Anson Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of OIH stock opened at $239.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.35. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $171.30 and a twelve month high of $317.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.