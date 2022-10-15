Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $193.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $186.89 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

