Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 380 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

