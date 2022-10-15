Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Avnet Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE AVT opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

