AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the September 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AXA from €31.00 ($31.63) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AXA from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

AXA stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. AXA has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $33.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

