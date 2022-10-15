Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $36.02 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $11.01 or 0.00057649 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $914.75 million and approximately $36.02 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,104.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001930 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00057070 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012564 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022951 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 83,056,186.67033975 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.94102933 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $43,905,491.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

