Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axonics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.25.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Trading Down 3.5 %

AXNX stock opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. Axonics has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $747,774.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,276.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.