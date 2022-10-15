AZZ Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

AZZ has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AZZ to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $846.48 million, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,669.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AZZ by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 55.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 32.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $3,204,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

