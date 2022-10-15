AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

AZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

AZZ Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AZZ opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.07 million, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. AZZ has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $58.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92.

AZZ Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,669.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after buying an additional 217,776 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 765,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 138,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

See Also

